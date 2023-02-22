Saugeen Shores motel damaged by driver
The front of a motel in Saugeen Shores has been damaged after an incident on Monday afternoon.
Police were notified of a disturbance outside the local motel around 3 p.m.
After investigating, police have charged a 47-year-old woman from Owen Sound with operation while impaired, dangerous driving and mischief over $5,000.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact them at 519-832-2500.
-
Significant Weather Event February 22The County of Grey has declared a significant weather event due to forecasted and/or observed weather conditions.
-
Owen Sound police nab bank robberA 37 year old man is facing a number of charges - no one hurt
-
Burning rubber leads to arrestDriver charged after showing off while impaired
-
GoFundMe campaign surpasses goal for Owen Sound man hit by car37 year old Sam Cronin being treated at London hospital
-
Service for Wayne Milner on TuesdayWayne was well known to many Owen Sound community members
-
Bruce Power President and CEO named Leader of the YearMike Rencheck named for company's commitment to employees and community
-
Owen Sound police investigating pedestrian collisionSerious injuries sustained in west side crash
-
GBHS President & CEO Announces Retirement PlansGBHS President & CEO Gary Sims recently shared with the organization his intentions to retire in November 2023. This well-deserved retirement will come after four plus years of strong and devoted leadership.
-
Bruce Power and Chapman's donate to SFN hospice projectTwo of the region's largest employers make donation