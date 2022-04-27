iHeartRadio
Saugeen Shores Officer Cleared of Wrongdoing

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has wrapped up its investigation of a collision involving a vehicle that failed to stop for police resulting in a crash on Christmas Day. A passenger in the vehicle being chased by police was seriously injured after the driver crashed into a house on Bricker St in Port Elgin. The SIU found no reasonable grounds to believe that the Saugeen Shores police officer involved committed any criminal offence in the incident.

