Saugeen Shores Officer Cleared of Wrongdoing
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has wrapped up its investigation of a collision involving a vehicle that failed to stop for police resulting in a crash on Christmas Day. A passenger in the vehicle being chased by police was seriously injured after the driver crashed into a house on Bricker St in Port Elgin. The SIU found no reasonable grounds to believe that the Saugeen Shores police officer involved committed any criminal offence in the incident.
Good Food Box program seeking site coordinatorsThe Walkerton, Markdale, Teeswater, Tara, and Sauble Beach Good Food Box sites are currently seeking volunteer co-ordinators to support the program.
KNK Lawn Care Donates $50,000 to Lamont Sports ParkKNK Lawn Care has stepped up to the plate with a $50,000 “Diamond Donation” to secure naming rights to one of the park’s six diamonds for the next 20 years.
Saugeen Shores Police Stop Speed Racer at Port Elgin Timmy'sPolice stopped a vehicle fishtailing in a Highway 21 Tim Horton's parking lot Tuesday morning. Police made the stop after the vehicle lurched forward, just missing another vehicle. The driver was using stolen plates. A 21 year old Bruce County man had his license suspended and vehicle impounded.
Weightlifting Team from Sauble Beach brings home medals from the Ontario Masters ChampionshipLast weekend on the 23-24 April in St Thomas Ontario the Adamantium Weightlifting Team from Sauble Beach competed at the Ontario Masters Weightlifting Championship.
2022 Canada Summer Jobs Funding Announced for Bruce-Grey-Owen SoundIn total, over 550 local job opportunities will be available for youth in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound with over 120 local employers representing a variety of sectors
Traffic Signal Timing Improvements Coming to the 10th Street CorridorThe City of Owen Sound is working with our traffic consultant, supplier and contractor over the next several days to improve traffic signal timing on 10th Street from 4th Avenue East to 3rd Avenue West.
Household Hazardous Waste Days are Back, Starting April 23, 2022The first Household Hazardous Waste Day of 2022 will be held at the Public Works Facility at 1900 20th Street East from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022
Men’s and Ladies Slo-Pitch Leagues Donates $50K to Lamont Sports ParkSaugeen Shores Men’s and Ladies Slo-Pitch Leagues have joined together to donate $50,000 towards Phase 2 of The Lamont Sports Park Illuminating Dreams Fundraising Campaign.
$89,500 OTF Grant Supports Grey Highlands Education in Nature FacilityMPP Bill Walker met with representatives from Elephant Thoughts Educational Outreach to see the results of an $89,500 Capital grant that was awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation in 2019