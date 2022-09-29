Saugeen Shores, ON: NEW McEWING BRIDGE OPENS 

Saugeen Shores, ON; A new bridge has brought back fond memories for a local family with deep roots in the community.

Members of the McEwing family joined Mayor Luke Charbonneau, along with Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson (Huron-Bruce) to rededicate the new McEwing bridge. The two-lane 34m concrete and steel structure spans Mill Creek along Sideroad 18&19 and replaces the old single-lane bridge that was constructed in 1930.

“The old bridge holds a lot of memories for us,” said Douglas McEwing. “As children, we often spent Saturdays dangling a fishing line off it or crossing it twice a day to go to school. I am grateful to the federal government, the Province and the Town for a job well done.”

Most of the bridge’s funding came from the Rural and Northern funding stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan (ICIP). The federal and provincial governments contributed $1.63 million – 83% of the cost -- to the project, with the remainder covered by the Town.

“Congratulations to the residents of Saugeen Shores!” said Huron-Bruce MP Ben Lobb in a statement. “Replacing critical infrastructure in rural Ontario allows us to continue to grow and succeed.”

“Our government understands that investing in rural Ontario is critical to developing local economies” said Lisa Thompson, MPP for Huron Bruce and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “This important infrastructure improvement will provide for a safe flow of traffic for the people of Saugeen Township and the many visitors who enjoy all that Saugeen Shores has to offer as tourist destination.”

“This new bridge helps ensure that traffic will flow efficiently in Saugeen Township for decades to come,” says Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “We are grateful to both the federal government and the province for providing the funds to make this happen.”

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Two billion dollars ($2B) of this funding supports infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture, and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.