Saugeen Shores plans vaccination clinic for July, 16

The Town of Saugeen Shores in partnership with the Grey Bruce Health Unit is hosting another local drive (or walk) through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Saugeen Shores.

On Friday, July 16 vaccines will once again be available from 10am-3pm at the Nuclear Innovation Institute building in The Plex parking lot in Port Elgin.



"With over 500 doses of the vaccine provided in our community the July 9 clinic was a success." said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. "But we still have more work to do, especially with the Delta variant circulating in our area. I encourage everyone in the community to come out this Friday and get their first or second dose."



No appointment is necessary for the July 16 clinic and vaccines will be available to anyone over 12 years of age looking to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine.



For regional information, including information relating to vaccines and local plans, please visit www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/COVID-19/vaccines.

