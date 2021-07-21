Saugeen Shores Police have issued a Community Safety Advisory

The Saugeen Shores Police Service is issuing a Community Safety Advisory about an offender who now resides within the town.

The advisory follows careful review of the offender as it relates to issues of public safety.

Mark Anthony WINDRIM, 40, will be residing in the area of Woodland Drive in the town of Port Elgin.

WINDRIM is a convicted sex offender with several prior convictions in relation to children with the most recent charges stemming from an incident in February 2021.

WINDRIM is subject to several conditions including not to attend any public park, public swimming areas, day-cares, schoolyards, playgrounds or community centres and not to be in the presence of, or communicate with, any person under the age of 16 years.

WINDRIM is to be inside his residence at all times unless in the company of his surety.

This information is being issued to the public as a precautionary measure.

Protecting public safety is among the Saugeen Shores Police Service’s top priorities.

Members of the public are reminded that, although WINDRIM does present a safety risk, his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

As such, the Saugeen Shores Police Service will act to protect these rights if they are infringed.