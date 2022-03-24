Saugeen Shores police initiate high risk take down in Port Elgin

Saugeen Shores have made an arrest in a high risk takedown in Port Elgin.

The initial call came in Wednesday morning just before 4am regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of Amanda's Way in the south end of town.

Police located a truck and trailer turning on to Bruce Rd 33 and initiated a rolling traffic stop.

The driver initially slowed down and came to a complete stop before accelerating and hitting the cruiser in front of him.

The impact caused the cruiser to be pushed about 24 meters.

The driver then reversed and hit the second cruiser before accelerating again into the one in front.

That cruiser spun out while the driver of the truck lost control, drove into the ditch and hit a hydro pole before continuing on another 60 metres.

Police eventually pinned the truck and trailer and conducted a high risk gun-point arrest.

As officers were ordering the driver out of the vehicle, they watched him begin to consume suspected drugs, ignoring police commands.

Officers then smashed the window and pulled the suspect from the vehicle before making the arrest.

A search lead to the discovery of a quantity of cocaine and signs of the driver being impaired.

He refused to submit to a drug recognition evaluation.

A 44 year old of no fixed address has been charged with the following offenses ~

Theft over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon x 2

Resist Peace Officer

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

Operation while Impaired - alcohol and drugs

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

He was remanded into custody.

The investigation revealed the vehicle the accused was driving was stolen as well as the trailer attached.

The licence plates on the vehicle were also stolen.

The accused had current warrants from Saugeen Shores Police Service, OPP, Niagara Regional Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Toronto Police and also had several warrants out of British Columbia.

As a result of the above incident a Saugeen Shores Officer received minor injuries to his neck and back.

A marked police vehicle was severely damaged and the stolen vehicle the accused was driving was also damaged.

The stolen trailer was returned to its owner.