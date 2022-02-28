Saugeen Shores police lay arson charges

Saugeen Shores police have laid charges after a fire at a motel.

Crews from Port Elgin, Southampton, Kincardine and Tiverton were called Sunday afternoon around 1pm to the Maplewood Motel on Goderich Street in Port Elgin where flames and smoke could be seen inside one of the units as well as the attic area.

One of the firefighters as well as a motel employee were treated for minor injuries at hospital then released.

Police say damage is extensive.

The motel was evacuated while several longer term occupants are working with Victims Services and the Red Cross to find alternative shelter.

A 39 year old man with no fixed address has been charged with:

1. Arson – Disregard for Human Life

2. Mischief Endangering Life

3. Fail to comply with a probation order

He was held of for a bail hearing.