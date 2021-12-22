Saugeen Shores Police lay charges against elusive driver

Flight From Police, Dangerous Driving and Assault With a Weapon On December 21 st at 9:10am police were called to the Sanctuary Park Cemetery concerning an erratic driver.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that female had struck a pedestrian with her vehicle and fled the cemetery, causing minor injuries.

Officers quickly located the suspect nearby and activated their lights and sirens.

The driver ignored officers and fled.

Due to the dangerous nature of her driving, a pursuit was not initiated.

The vehicle was then observed speeding through traffic controls on various side streets of Port Elgin

In one instance, where an officer attempted to stop her, the driver accelerated in the direction of the cruiser, forcing the officer to take evasive measures to avoid a head-on collision.

Moments later the vehicle was spotted again.

This time a cruiser was parked behind her to prevent her from fleeing again but it didn't work and she was off again.

Eventually the vehicle was found abandoned which led police to a nearby residence.

The 35 year old woman, who has not been identified has been charged with six offences -

• Assault with a weapon

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Flight from Police x 3

• Escape lawful custody

She was released from custody with a court date.

At no time did any member of the police service engage the vehicle in a pursuit.