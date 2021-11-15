Saugeen Shores police lay charges in separate incidents
On November 9th 2021 Saugeen Shores Police received a report of a theft from the local Walmart.
A detailed description of the vehicle was provided by staff at that time.
Police located the vehicle matching the description parked in a parking lot soon after.
As a result of this incident the following people have been charged:
A 48-year-old male from Port Elgin has been charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- possession of cocaine
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of fentanyl
- possession of weapons for dangerous purposes
- Operation while impaired (drug)
A 25-year-old female of Port Elgin has been charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- possession of cocaine
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of fentanyl
A 26-year-old female of Port Elgin has been charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- possession of cocaine
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of fentanyl
-possession of weapons for dangerous purposes
In a seperate incident on November 14th, Saugeen Shores police were alerted by an an off-duty Paramedic to a female at a local business who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Police attended and observed a female matching the description entering into the driver seat of a motor vehicle. Police spoke with the female and determined she was impaired by drug.
She was arrested at that time and brought to the Police Station for a Drug Recognition Evaluation.
Police located stolen licence plates within the vehicle and the female provided police with a false name.
As a result of this incident a 48-year-old female of Walkerton has been charged with:
- Operation while Impaired
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Obstruct Peace Officer