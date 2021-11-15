Saugeen Shores police lay charges in separate incidents

On November 9th 2021 Saugeen Shores Police received a report of a theft from the local Walmart.

A detailed description of the vehicle was provided by staff at that time.

Police located the vehicle matching the description parked in a parking lot soon after.

As a result of this incident the following people have been charged:

A 48-year-old male from Port Elgin has been charged with:

- Possession of property obtained by crime

- possession of cocaine

- possession of methamphetamine

- possession of fentanyl

- possession of weapons for dangerous purposes

- Operation while impaired (drug)

A 25-year-old female of Port Elgin has been charged with:

- Possession of property obtained by crime

- possession of cocaine

- possession of methamphetamine

- possession of fentanyl

A 26-year-old female of Port Elgin has been charged with:

- Possession of property obtained by crime

- possession of cocaine

- possession of methamphetamine

- possession of fentanyl

-possession of weapons for dangerous purposes

In a seperate incident on November 14th, Saugeen Shores police were alerted by an an off-duty Paramedic to a female at a local business who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police attended and observed a female matching the description entering into the driver seat of a motor vehicle. Police spoke with the female and determined she was impaired by drug.

She was arrested at that time and brought to the Police Station for a Drug Recognition Evaluation.

Police located stolen licence plates within the vehicle and the female provided police with a false name.

As a result of this incident a 48-year-old female of Walkerton has been charged with:

- Operation while Impaired

- Possession of Methamphetamine

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

- Obstruct Peace Officer