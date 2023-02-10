Saugeen Shores Police looking for help in finding missing woman

Vicky Kewageshig - 41 years old

Saugeen Shores Police Service are seeking to locate and check the well being of 41 year old Vicky Kewageshig.

There are concerns for her safety.

Vicky was last seen in Southampton on February 9th.

Description:

Indigenous Female

157cm

Medium build

Long dark hair

Brown Eyes

No clothing description is available.

If you know the whereabouts of Vicky Kewageshig, please call 519-832-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).