Saugeen Shores Police looking for help in finding missing woman
Vicky Kewageshig - 41 years old
Saugeen Shores Police Service are seeking to locate and check the well being of 41 year old Vicky Kewageshig.
There are concerns for her safety.
Vicky was last seen in Southampton on February 9th.
Description:
- Indigenous Female
- 157cm
- Medium build
- Long dark hair
- Brown Eyes
No clothing description is available.
If you know the whereabouts of Vicky Kewageshig, please call 519-832-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
