Saugeen Shores police looking for missing man

Saugeen Shores Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing man.

31 year old Jesse Geddes was reported missing on Tuesday, October 26 at 8:20pm.

He was last observed the day before in the area of South Rankin St and Turner St in Southampton.

Description



• Male white

• 183 cm or 6 feet tall

• Medium to thin build

• 80kgs or 176 pounds

• Light brown hair

• Hazel eyes

Clothing information is not known.

If you observe Jesse Geddes or know his whereabouts, please contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-2500.