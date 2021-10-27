iHeartRadio
Saugeen Shores police looking for missing man

cjos geddes

Saugeen Shores Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing man.

31 year old Jesse  Geddes was reported missing on Tuesday, October 26 at 8:20pm.

He was last observed the day before in the area of South Rankin St and Turner St in Southampton.

Description


• Male white
• 183 cm or 6 feet tall
• Medium to thin build
• 80kgs or 176 pounds
• Light brown hair
• Hazel eyes

Clothing information is not known.

If you observe Jesse Geddes or know his whereabouts, please contact the Saugeen Shores  Police Service at 519-832-2500.

