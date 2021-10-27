Saugeen Shores police looking for missing man
Saugeen Shores Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing man.
31 year old Jesse Geddes was reported missing on Tuesday, October 26 at 8:20pm.
He was last observed the day before in the area of South Rankin St and Turner St in Southampton.
Description
• Male white
• 183 cm or 6 feet tall
• Medium to thin build
• 80kgs or 176 pounds
• Light brown hair
• Hazel eyes
Clothing information is not known.
If you observe Jesse Geddes or know his whereabouts, please contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-2500.
-
Grey Bruce Health Services moving forward with several projects"After almost two years focusing on pandemic response, its nice to finally move forward with these projects" - GBHS President and CEO
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Oct 26, 20212 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Hanover, 1 – Kincardine
-
Bounce 92.3 Radiothon raised a record $88,895 and inspires an additional $19,000 gift!On October 7th the 92.3 Bounce Radio listeners astounded the Owen Sound Regional Hospital by answering the call to help purchase new equipment for the GBHS Cancer Care Unit raising a total of $107,895.
-
MPP Walker announces local municipalities will receive $16,317,400 from the OMPF program in 2022Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced that local municipalities will receive a total of $16,317,400 in funding through the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund in 2022.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Oct 25, 20211 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Kincardine
-
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN THE PROCESS OF A BREAK AND ENTEROPP West Region Emergency Response team responded to a report of a break and enter in progress on Southgate Sideroad 21 in the Township of Southgate.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Oct 24, 20213 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Hanover, 1 – South Bruce 2384 confirmed cases 14 active cases 73 active high-risk contacts 2343 resolved cases 2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
-
Missing person from Neyaashiinigmiing First NationPolice Seeking Public Assistance Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person on Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation in the Bruce Peninsula.
-
MISSING PERSON FROM NEYAASHIINIGMIING FIRST NATIONPolice Seeking Public Assistance Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person on Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation in the Bruce Peninsula.