Saugeen Shores police looking for missing woman

Saugeen Shores Police Service is currently investigating a missing person incident.

Donnel ANDREWS, age 30, was last heard from on the 7th day of October 2022.

She is believed to have travelled to the Lucknow area.

Police are attempting to check on her well-being.

ANDREWS is described at female, Caucasian, 5’4 ft and 121 pounds.

She has long, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She is known to have ties to Saugeen Shores, Saugeen First Nation and Lucknow.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Saugeen Shores Police 519-832-2500

Or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)

