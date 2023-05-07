iHeartRadio
Saugeen Shores Police make Weapons Charges

On March 30th 2023, Members of the Saugeen Shores Police Criminal Investigation Branch entered into an investigation in an attempt to locate a male wanted on several warrants. On May 4th 2023, Detectives attended a residence in the 700 block of Wellington Street in an effort to locate the accused. While on the property detectives could hear the male screaming from inside a residence that he was in possession of a firearm. Officers took cover in the area and soon after the accused exited a residence and engaged with police. Detectives were able to place the accused under arrest without incident. A search of the accused upon arrest located the following:

Fully loaded .45 calibre revolver-style handgun - concealed in his sweater • Fully loaded .22 calibre revolver style handgun - concealed in his shorts • Bear spray • Folding knife The Accused was transported to the Saugeen Shores Police Station at 1240 Mackenzie Road. To Serve and Protect in Partnership with the Community 2 A search warrant was granted for the residence and was executed the same day.

Several firearms, weapons and ammunition were seized. A 29 - year -old of Saugeen Shores is charged with :

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose - 4 counts Unauthorized possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm - 2 counts Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon - 1 count Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo - 2 counts Carry Firearm, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner - 2 counts Carrying Concealed Weapon - 4 counts Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon - 1 count Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order - 2 counts Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition - 4 counts Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm - 3 counts Possession of Loaded Prohibited or restricted Firearm - 1 count Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order - 4 counts Unauthorized possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm - 3 counts Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition - 1 count Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon - 1 count

The Accused was also arrested on his outstanding warrants for the following offences: Voyeurism – 1 count Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm – 1 count Public Mischief – 1 count Fraud Under $5000 – 9 counts He was hel d for a Bail Hearing and remanded into custody

