Saugeen Shores Police Service arrested and charged a 28-year-old with manslaughter
In 2021, members of the Saugeen Shores Police Service attended to a residence in Saugeen Shores for a fatal overdose investigation.
On Tuesday January 31st 2023, members of the Saugeen Shores Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit arrested and charged 28-year-old Christine Seibert of Kitchener ON with manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance. The accused was remanded in custody while awaiting a show cause hearing.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)