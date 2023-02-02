Saugeen Shores Police Service arrested and charged a 28-year-old with manslaughter

In 2021, members of the Saugeen Shores Police Service attended to a residence in Saugeen Shores for a fatal overdose investigation.

On Tuesday January 31st 2023, members of the Saugeen Shores Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit arrested and charged 28-year-old Christine Seibert of Kitchener ON with manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance. The accused was remanded in custody while awaiting a show cause hearing.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)