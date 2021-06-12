Saugeen Shores Police Service - Significant Drug Arrest in Port Elgin

On Friday, June 11th, 2021 at approximately 8:40pm at an address in Port Elgin an off-duty Saugeen Shores Police Officer observed a male known to be to be wanted by another police service.

On duty officers attended and located the male in the passenger seat of a motor vehicle that was also occupied by a female driver. He was immediately placed under arrest. A search revealed a large quantity of suspected fentanyl contained in the vehicle. As result of the search the female was also placed under arrest.

53.1 grams of fentanyl was seized.

A 34 year old Walkerton man and a 35 year old Walkerton woman have been jointly charged with:

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking of a schedule 1 substance – fentanyl

• Possession of a schedule 1 substance – fentanyl

The 34 year old man was also charged with:

• Fail to comply with a release order – do not possess drugs without a valid prescription

Both were held for a bail hearing. The man was remanded into custody and the woman was released on her own recognizance with a court date.

