Saugeen Shores Police Stop Speed Racer at Port Elgin Timmy's

Tuesday morning, police observed a vehicle being driven dangerously in a Tim Horton's parking lot on Highway 21 in Port Elgin. The vehicle lurched forward, fishtailing out of control, narrowly missing another vehicle, prompting police to make the stop. The driver was found to be using stolen plates. A 21 year old Bruce County man has been charged with stunt driving and using plates not authorized for the vehicle. His license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for two weeks.

Saugeen Shores Media Release

On April 26th, 2022 at 7:39am officers, in an unmarked police cruiser, observed a vehicle being operated in a dangerous manner in the Tim Horton’s parking lot located at 5116 Hwy 21.

The vehicle was observed to heavily accelerate causing the tires to squeal and spin. The vehicle then lurched forward out of control, fishtailing narrowly missing another vehicle. The male driver of the vehicle was stopped and investigated. He was found to be using plates not authorized for that vehicle.

A 21 year old Bruce County man has been charged with:

Race Motor Vehicle – Stunt - HTA section 172(1) Use plates not authorized for vehicle - HTA section 12(1)(d)

The male’s licence was administratively suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.