(Saugeen Shores) TOWN LAUNCHES FOOD WASTE DIVERSION PILOT PROGRAM 

TOWN LAUNCHES FOOD WASTE DIVERSION PILOT PROGRAM

Project looking for residents to participate in study

Saugeen Shores, ON; The Town is looking for residents to participate in a food waste diversion pilot program. Saugeen Shores has partnered with Food Cycle Science (FCS) and the Municipal Innovation Council (MIC) to test the viability of using an indoor composting device.

The FoodCycler™ is a closed-loop indoor compost alternative that speeds up the natural decomposition of food through aerobic digestion of waste. The unit dries and grinds food waste into a dry, odourless, nutrient-dense by-product that is significantly smaller in weight and volume. The end product is free from bacteria, as well as weed seeds and food-borne pathogens.

Here's how the program works:

Residents sign up for the program and choose one of the subsidized devices. Users then track the amount of waste they process over a 12-week period. After the 12 weeks are over, residents fill out a survey.

“We are excited to be part of this important pilot project,” says Kara Van Myall, Saugeen Shores CAO and MIC Chair. “We know that reducing food waste significantly lowers the amount of material that reaches our landfill. I look forward to hearing feedback from our residents about the project.”

Starting units are available for $150 and $300 (depending on the model). There are 270 units available, and the Town expects those units to go quickly. The price is lower than retail because the Town and FoodCycler™ are significantly subsidizing each unit. As well, Bruce Power’s Environmental and Sustainability Fund has given $25,000 to the MIC for all participating municipalities.

Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once units become available, FCS will contact participants so they can confirm and pay for the order. FCS will also ask participants whether they would like to pick up their unit directly, or have it shipped directly to their home (shipping rates apply).

To register for the FoodCycler™ program, visit our website: www.saugeenshores.ca/foodcycler.

This program fulfills a recommendation made last year by the Town’s Environmental Stewardship Ad Hoc Advisory Committee to enhance waste management and diversion strategies in Saugeen Shores.