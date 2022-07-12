Saugeen Shores Welcomes New Fire Chief and Deputy Chief

Ed Melanson is the new Director of Fire Services and Fire Chief and Rob Atkinson is the Deputy Fire Chief in Saugeen Shores.

Council made that official last night. Melanson was the Chief at the volunteer service in Fort Erie, responsible for 120 personnel and Atkinson is currently Saugeen Shores Fire Prevention Officer and Fire Inspector. He's been a member of the department for the past 20 years, serving as a captain since 2008. Chief Melanson starts in his role with the Town immediately, while Atkinson had served as interim Deputy Chief since June 13th.

Saugeen Shores, ON; The Town is pleased to announce two successful recruitments to the Saugeen Shores Fire Service. Tonight, Council passed a By-law to appoint Ed Melanson as the Director of Fire Services / Fire Chief, and Rob Atkinson as the Deputy Fire Chief.

Melanson was the Fire Chief / CEMC with Fort Erie Fire and Emergency Services, a volunteer fire service with approximately 120 personnel. He had been with the service since 2005, helping them implement an Officer Performance Management System, a Fire and Emergency Services Strategic Plan and Master Plan, as well as helping the Town of Fort Erie develop a new fire station. He has also held roles at Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, as well as in the Niagara Region.

Atkinson currently serves as Saugeen Shores Fire Service’s Fire Prevention Officer and Fire Inspector. He has been a member of the department for the past 20 years, serving as a captain since 2008. Throughout his time with the Town, he has promoted fire safety education and fire prevention programs, as well as supporting emergency management training.

“We are pleased to have both Ed and Rob in our Fire Services leadership team”, said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “Our Town has an outstanding volunteer fire department. The hiring of these two tremendously qualified individuals shows our commitment to providing high quality fire services, protecting the people and property of Saugeen Shores.”

"I am honoured to lead the Saugeen Shores Fire Department”, says Chief Melanson. “Volunteer fire departments are the backbone of Ontario's Fire Service, and our department is no different. Deputy Atkinson and I are very excited to be part of the team with Saugeen Shores’ finest responders, municipal staff and Council to enhance the vital service deserved by both our residents and guests."

