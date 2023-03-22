SBGHC APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO



March 22, 2023 – The Board of Directors of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) is pleased to announce that Nancy Shaw has been appointed as the Hospital’s President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 1st, 2023.

Nancy is currently a Health Care Surveyor with Accreditation Canada, and brings a wealth of healthcare leadership experience most recently from the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital where she has served as interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Vice President of Clinical Services, Chief Human Resource Officer and Chief Nursing Executive.

With over 30 years of healthcare experience, Nancy has a demonstrated track record of delivering advancements in staff retention, patient satisfaction, strategic plan development and administration, and overall clinical performance and effectiveness.

“Nancy will bring valuable rural and multi-site hospital experience to SBGHC”, says Bill Heikkila, SBGHC Board Chair, “and we are confident that her dedication and cooperative and collaborative leadership style will allow her to successfully lead the organization through any challenge that we may face.”

“I am honoured to be joining South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s team as President and CEO and excited for the future of our organization,” says Nancy Shaw.

In addition to her B.Sc. in Nursing, Nancy has earned her Master of Health Studies degree, and has served as an Associate Professor at a Bachelor of Nursing Program since 2005. She has also earned a Labour Law Certificate from Osgoode Hall, and MBA Essentials and Advanced Health System Leadership certificates from Rotman School of Management.

Nancy will have a five-day overlap period with outgoing President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Barrett, starting March 27th, 2023. The Board of Directors thank Michael for his outstanding contributions to SBGHC over the last 4½ years, particularly in the areas of our COVID response, putting SBGHC back on strong financial footing, addressing the challenges associated with our staffing shortages, helping to lead the development of the Grey Bruce Ontario Health Team (OHT), securing a CT scanner and future MRI for the Kincardine hospital, and advancement of significant capital projects. We want to wish him continued success as he enters this next phase of his life.

Please join us in welcoming Nancy to South Bruce Grey Health Centre.