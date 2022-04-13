SBGHC LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL RESUSCITATION EDUCATION PROGRAM



April 13, 2022 – South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) has launched a new digital resuscitation education program for Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Paediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).

The Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) program is a digital resuscitation quality improvement program co-developed by the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical, and is supported and endorsed by the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. This innovative solution is deeply rooted in the latest science and will lead SBGHC on a journey to high-quality and verified CPR competence to maximize lifesaving outcomes.

SBGHC is the first hospital in Canada to launch RQI, which allows clinical staff to verify competence and skills for resuscitation four times per year through both eLearning cognitive assessment activities and skills sessions. Each of SBGHC’s four hospital sites has an RQI simulation station that provides real-time, audiovisual, directive feedback as learners proceed through both ventilations and compressions on adult and infant manikins. An immediate debrief provides scoring on hand placement, rate, recoil, chest compression fraction, and depth of compressions, as well as ventilation feedback.

“Having this innovative and exceptional training program available on site will ensure that our team is able to maintain their certifications while learning at their own pace and not having to travel,” said Holly Al, Director of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for SBGHC.