Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Event Details – January 26-29, 2022

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, November 25, 2021

As announced earlier today in a press conference at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, Owen Sound has unveiled event details for the upcoming Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada celebration in partnership with Sportsnet and Scotiabank.

Taking over Owen Sound from January 26-29, the four-day celebration will feature can’t-miss community events, hockey clinics, musical performances, and appearances by NHL® Alumni and the Stanley Cup®. The celebration culminates Saturday, Jan. 29 with a daylong Sportsnet broadcast hosted by Ron MacLean live from picturesque Harrison Park. All festivities will be in compliance with local and provincial health and safety protocols.

“The City of Owen Sound is proud to be hosting the 2022 edition of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada”, stated Mayor Ian Boddy. “In partnership with Scotiabank and Sportsnet, this historic four-day event will shine a national spotlight on our city and allow our community to celebrate together, sharing our rich hockey history and the natural beauty that is Owen Sound with all of Canada. I want to acknowledge the efforts of our Local Organizing Committee and the overwhelming support received throughout the community from our corporate sponsors. The schedule of events has something for everyone to participate in regardless of age. This will truly be a community event that we will all take pride in.”

“We are excited to continue the tradition of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in the storied town of Owen Sound,” said Joel Darling, Executive Producer, NHL on Sportsnet. “As a passionate community rich in hockey history, we at Sportsnet look forward to visiting the beautiful Owen Sound community and celebrating its people and stories on the national broadcast this January.”

“For 12 years, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada has connected hockey with community, building memories and experiences for the communities it has travelled to and empowering hockey’s next generation,” says Rhonda White, Branch Manager at Scotiabank. “Scotiabank is committed to making a difference in our community, whether it be through long-standing programs like the Scotiabank Community Hockey Sponsorship Program or our new initiative hockey for all. I am so incredibly proud that this year Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is stopping in Owen Sound.”

The event schedule for the 2022 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada celebration in Owen Sound includes:

Wednesday, January 26

The festivities begin with the Music of Hockey Day at the historic Roxy Theatre. Hosted by Ron MacLean, the event features Dave Bidini and the Bindi Band, performances from Jake Clemons, Emm Gryner, Stephen Stanley, Sportsnet’s Tara Slone, and NHL alum Bryan Trottier. Local artists Tyler Becket and Rob Elder will also be in attendance.

Thursday, January 27

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada heads out in the community, conducting school visits and on-ice hockey clinics courtesy of the Toronto Maple Leafs and NHL Alumni.

Following the on-ice clinics, Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman host a live taping of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast from Heartwood Concert Hall in Owen Sound’s River District.

Local fare sourced from Grey and Bruce Counties will be featured at the Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Banquet on Thursday evening. The event will be hosted by Sportsnet Central’s Ken Reid and Evanka Osmak and will feature Ron MacLean, Cassie Campbell-Pascall and several NHL Alumni.

Friday, January 28

Friday starts with the NHL Hockey is for Everyone Breakfast with Andrew Ference and the Stanley Cup®, followed by a day filled with on-ice clinics and school visits.

The day caps off with the Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Celebrity and Alumni classic featuring NHL and Owen Sound Attack Alumni.

Saturday, January 29

Lights, camera, action! On Saturday morning Harrison Park will come alive as Ron MacLean and Sportsnet kick off the day-long Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada marathon broadcast live from Owen Sound. Headlined by live matchups featuring all seven Canadian NHL teams, the national broadcast will celebrate Owen Sound’s rich cultural landscape, diversity, and love for the game of hockey. Sportsnet will announce complete broadcast details at a later date.

In addition to the national broadcast, fans can partake in a celebration of women’s hockey at the Bayshore Community Centre on Saturday, featuring on-ice clinics and information sessions. The City of Owen Sound will play host to a U Sports women’s hockey game when the Waterloo Warriors take on the Windsor Lancers at 2 p.m. Owen Sound native Dollee Meigs is an Assistant Coach with Waterloo.

To cap Saturday evening off, the Owen Sound Attack will host the Guelph Storm at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, featuring live pre-game coverage on Sportsnet.

Ticketed events open to the public include:

Commemorative Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada merchandise is also available in limited quantities at the Attack Shack in the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre or online.

A full schedule of events, ticketing, and volunteer information is available at www.owensound.ca/hockeyday. All events are being planned in accordance with provincial and local COVID-19 regulations and in consultation with Public Health.