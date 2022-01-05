Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in Owen Sound Postponed to 2023

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Given the new provincial restrictions amid the recent surge of COVID in Ontario, Sportsnet, Scotiabank and the City of Owen Sound have decided to postpone the 2022 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada festival until Winter 2023.

While unfortunate, this decision was made in compliance with local health protocols and to ensure the safety of all participants. We look forward to celebrating Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada with the passionate community of Owen Sound next year.

The national Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada broadcast will continue as planned on January 29, as Sportsnet and Scotiabank celebrate the game with a day-long marathon of live NHL coverage.

Dates for winter 2023 will be determined upon release of the 2022/2023 NHL schedule. Details regarding ticket refunds or exchange will be available in the coming days for those who have purchased tickets to the Music of Hockey at the Roxy Theatre or event tickets purchased at the McVicar McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office.

The City and Local Organizing Committee is grateful for the outpouring of support from community-minded sponsors and will be contacting those businesses individually over the coming days.