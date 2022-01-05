iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada in Owen Sound Postponed to 2023

Hockey Day

Owen Sound, Ontario
Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Given the new provincial restrictions amid the recent surge of COVID in Ontario, Sportsnet, Scotiabank and the City of Owen Sound have decided to postpone the 2022 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada festival until Winter 2023. 

While unfortunate, this decision was made in compliance with local health protocols and to ensure the safety of all participants. We look forward to celebrating Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada with the passionate community of Owen Sound next year.

The national Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada broadcast will continue as planned on January 29, as Sportsnet and Scotiabank celebrate the game with a day-long marathon of live NHL coverage.

Dates for winter 2023 will be determined upon release of the 2022/2023 NHL schedule. Details regarding ticket refunds or exchange will be available in the coming days for those who have purchased tickets to the Music of Hockey at the Roxy Theatre or event tickets purchased at the McVicar McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office.

The City and Local Organizing Committee is grateful for the outpouring of support from community-minded sponsors and will be contacting those businesses individually over the coming days.

  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 5, 2022

    80 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – Owen Sound, 12 – Saugeen Shores, 8 – Kincardine, 7 – The Blue Mountains, 6 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Southgate, 4 – Grey Highlands, 4 – West Grey, 3 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Meaford, 2 – South Bruce, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 - Unknown
  • ayton fire 2

    Major fire in Ayton under investigation

    West Grey fire crews were called to a townhouse apartment complex around 1:30 Wednesday morning
  • CJOS health services

    GBHS Implements Changes in Face of Rising Local Cases of COVID-19

    Provincial directives and increasing cases of COVID-19 locally and across the province are having an impact on some services at Grey Bruce Health Services.
  • cjos rink

    Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink is Open

    The rink will operate with a limited capacity of 25 users to ensure skaters can maintain 2m physical distancing. When physical distancing cannot be achieved, face coverings and/or masks must be worn.
  • CJOS georgian bluffs

    Township of Georgian Bluffs - Return to Modified Stage 2

    Effective January 5, 2022, the Province of Ontario will move to a modified version of Stage 2 in the three stage re-opening plan. It is anticipated that all regions will remain in the modified Stage 2 for 21 days, culminating on January 26, 2022.
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    Public Assistance Request – Dog Bite

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Saugeen Shores.
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 4, 2022

    73 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 14 – Owen Sound, 11 – Kincardine, 7 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Saugeen Shores, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 4 – The Blue Mountains, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – West Grey, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Saugeen First Nation, 1 – South Bruce, 3 – Unknown
  • covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 3, 2022

    188 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 43 – Saugeen Shores; 36 – Owen Sound; 26 – Kincardine; 15 – Grey Highlands; 13 – Meaford; 9 – Arran Elderslie; 8 – Hanover
  • covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 3, 2022

    188 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 43 – Saugeen Shores; 36 – Owen Sound; 26 – Kincardine; 15 – Grey Highlands; 13 – Meaford; 9 – Arran Elderslie; 8 – Hanover
12

The music you just can't quit