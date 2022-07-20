Search and rescue training underway on Georgian Bay

More than twenty search and rescue technicians from the Canadian Coast Guard, Chippewas of Nawash Fire Department, the OPP and Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services are taking part in advanced search and rescue techniques training and completing exercises daily on Georgian Bay from Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21.

The public will notice several rescue boats in the area.

On Thursday, July 21 there will also be Search and Rescue aircraft in the Owen Sound Bay area as part of the training.

Owen Sound Fire Chief Phil Eagleson says “We are pleased to host this valuable training, and thank you to the Canadian Coast Guard for delivering the training locally.”

Boaters and anglers are asked to give the rescue boats space to operate freely during the exercises.