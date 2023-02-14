Search continues off Lake Huron for downed object

Those of you living along the Lake Huron shoreline may see more activity over the water today as search teams have been deployed to look for that unidentified floating object shot down by US fighter jets on Sunday.

The Canadian Coast Guard's vessel Griffon could be seen Monday searching the waters between Manitoulin Island and Tobermory equipped with a drone and several members of the RCMP.

Its also receiving air assistance from its helicopters based out of Parry Sound.

Meanwhile US Coast Guard vessels and planes have been doing their own searches further south.

They're all looking for signs of whatever was shot down Sunday afternoon on the American side of Lake Huron.

Officials believe the debris likely landed on Canadian waters.

Sunday's incident prompted the shut down of Canadian airspace from Tobermory to Port Elgin and east to Owen Sound.

Local pilots are still telling their stories.

Dave Kalischuk, Chief Flight Instructor with Owen Sound Flight Services says he was teaching student pilots to take off and land at Billy Bishop Regional Airport when the order came in.

He says he asked for a repeat of the message hardly believing it at first.

He says the only other time that happened was during 9-11.

"It brings back memories of that, to some degree, and not to over dramatize it, but there was a moment when you kind of go this is getting really close to home".

Meanwhile Bruce County Warden Chris Peabody says he didn't get any official notification of the incident or that air space had been shut down in the region.

He found out over Twitter.

"I presume its because it was shot down so far out over Lake Huron. I have questions I'd like answers to, in the future, if this happens. Where does the missile go". What if the missle...misses? Does it land somewhere on the Bruce Peninsula? Then would the county have to have an emergency response? Lots of questions but I haven't got any answers yet."

The world's largest nuclear plant, Bruce Power, located 15 minutes south of Sunday's 'no fly zone', says they were made aware of the situation and stepped up their security monitoring.

Spokesperson John Peevers says security officials at Bruce Power are in regular contact with various authorities related to potential threats or warnings both nationally and internationally.



