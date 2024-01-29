Search for missing fisherman in Southampton continues



Saugeen Shores Police were continuing their search this morning for a man who was last seen fishing Saturday morning in the Denny's Dam area in Southampton.

(Photo courtesy Saugeen Shores Police)

The road into the dam was closed Sunday with an increased police presence as OPP assist Saugeen Shores officers with the ongoing search for the 57 year old man.

DESCRIPTION

Lijun S.

Age: 57

5’7 155lbs

Black hair - Brown eyes

Language: Mandarin

They were also advising members of the public to stay away from the rivers edge due to dangerous water conditions.

If you were fishing in the area of Denny's Dam on January 27th 2024 or if you have any information in relation to this investigation please contact Saugeen Shores Police 519-832-2500