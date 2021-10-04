Search underway for canoeist on Peninsula

(CTV stock photo)

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre out of Trenton have been called in after Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to Northern Bruce Peninsula on Sunday, October 3 around 3pm.

Police along with EMS and Fire crews were told about two people in a canoe in distress near Dyers Bay Road.

One of them was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The search continued for the second occupant with no upate after 9:30 last night.

Members of the public were told to expect an increased presence of emergency personnel in and around the Dyers Bay area.

Police say further updates will be released as more information becomes available.

