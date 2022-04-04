Search Warrant Executed at a Residence in Owen Sound

On April 1st, 2022 members of the Owen Sound Police Service arrested a 44-year-old male from Owen Sound, in the 100 block of 9th Street East, Owen Sound after a traffic stop was initiated by members of the Criminal Investigations Branch and Uniform Patrol.

The Owen Sound Police Service then executed a search warrant for a residence in Owen Sound where three additional male parties were arrested.

As a result of the search, police seized 150 grams of Fentanyl, 159 grams of Methamphetamine, 69 grams of Cocaine, 31 Hydromorphone pills, a bolt action rifle, an assortment of imitation firearms and BB guns as well as approximately $2,500 worth of stolen tools and property.

The total street value of the seized drugs is approximately $68,000. The stolen property is to be returned to the rightful owner.

The seized Fentanyl represents over 1,500 potential lethal doses of the drug.

The four male parties were charged with several offences including Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Hydromorphone, Possession of property obtained by crime, and Unauthorized possession of a firearm. All four were held for a bail hearing at the Owen Sound Police Service.

The residence is located in the area of a daycare and was the subject of many complaints from concerned citizens due to the activity and foot traffic at the residence. The Owen Sound Police Service is committed to the safety and protection of the members of our community.