Search Warrant executed at multiple residences in Owen Sound – Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and other drugs seized

On Tuesday February 1st, 2022 The Owen Sound Police Services Drug Enforcement Unit concluded their most recent drug trafficking investigation with the arrest of a 45-year-old Owen Sound man. This investigation successful and safely came to an end when members of the Owen Sound Police Services Drug Unit, Criminal Investigations Branch and Uniform Patrol Officers arrested the accused after initiating a traffic stop in the 1100 Block of 3rd Avenue East.

After the male party was safely secured in police custody the officers proceeded to execute two residential search warrants as well as warrants on four motor vehicles, all of which were in the City of Owen Sound.

As a result of the search, police seized 127 grams of Fentanyl, 33 grams of Methamphetamine, as well as quantities of Cocaine, Heroin, Oxycodone pills, $7,000 in cash and a taser device (conducted energy weapon). The total street value of the seizure was approximately $64, 975.

The amount of Fentanyl seized represents over 1,200 potentially lethal doses of the drug.

The last Owen Sound victim to die from a suspected drug overdose (post mortem toxicology result have yet to confirm) was a 42-year-old female on January 16th, 2022. In 2021 consistent with the rest of the province, the city of Owen Sound experienced a substantial increase in suspected drug over dose fatalities with a total of 14 deaths. The largest contributor to opioid related deaths continues to be fentanyl.

The opioid crisis provincially and locally continues. Community partners, including the Owen Sound Police have come together in collaboration, committed to this battle with the focus on drug harm reduction and the enforcement of those supplying. This investigation highlights another example of the Owen Sound Police Service commitment to investigate and arrest those responsible for trafficking poisonous drugs to, and profiting from, the most vulnerable members of our community.

Tuesday’s arrest was not the first for this accused, he was already on a Release Order from the Ontario Court of Justice with bail conditions after being charged in July 2020 by the Owen Sound Police Service for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl. At this time, he was found in possession of 48 grams of Fentanyl.

The accused now faces additional criminal charges, including Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin and Oxycodone pills as well as Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of a Weapon contrary to a Prohibition Order and several counts of Failing to Comply with his Release Order. The accused was held for a virtual bail hearing from the Owen Sound Police Service on Wednesday morning where he was remanded in custody. Next court appearance is on February 4th, 2022.