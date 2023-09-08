Search warrant leads to criminal charges

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated incidents involving a firearm in August 2023 and September 2023.

On September 7, 2023, a search warrant was executed at an address on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation. The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and members of the Grey Bruce OPP assisted in the execution of the search warrant, and a male was taken into custody without issue.

As a result of the search, a firearm and ammunition were seized.

Daniel HENRY, 37-years-old, of Saugeen First Nation has been charged with:OPP

Possession Firearm contrary to Prohibition order

The accused was held for a bail hearing to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on September 7, 2023.

