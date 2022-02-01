SEARCH WARRANT RESULTS IN CHARGES AND SEIZURES

(CHATSWORTH, ON) - On January 27, 2022, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), and the OPP Canine Unit executed a search warrant on a property located in the Township of Chatsworth.

As a result of the investigation, the Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged Todd GRIFFITH, 51 years-old, from the Township of Chatsworth with the following offences:

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts)

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

· Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance

· Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A search of the property resulted in the seizure of firearms, ammunition, and drugs suspected to be methamphetamine, hydromorphone and other controlled substances.

The individual was remanded into custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.