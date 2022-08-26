Search warrant results in charges and seizures
On August 26, 2022, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant on a property located in the Municipality of Meaford.
As a result of the investigation, the Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged Scott WEILER, 34 years-old, from the Municipality of Meaford with the following offences:
· Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (two counts)
· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts)
The Grey Bruce OPP have also arrested and charged Anita COTURE, 45-years-old, from the Municipality of Meaford with the following offences:
· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts)
A search of the property resulted in the recovery of stolen property and a quantity of ammunition.
Both accused individuals were released and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.