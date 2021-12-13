SEARCH WARRANT RESULTS IN CHARGES AND SEIZURES - Additional Charges Laid (Georgian Bluffs)

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On November 25, 2021, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Huron-Perth CSCU and the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant on a property located in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

On December 7, 2021, members from the Grey Bruce CSCU executed an additional search warrant on assets seized during the initial investigation. As a result, approximately 110 grams of suspected cocaine, and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was seized. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $11,000.

Darlene DOUTHWRIGHT, 28-years-old, is facing additional charges of:

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance

Grey Bruce CSCU have also laid charges against another individual as a result of this investigation. Nicole GREINER-FUCHS, 45-years-old of Georgian Bluffs is charged with:

· Two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance.

A total of four individuals are facing charges. They have been released with future court dates to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.