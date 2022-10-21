iHeartRadio
Seasonal Cross Street Lighting Installation Road Closures

NOMA lights install

 

Owen Sound, Ontario
Friday, October 21, 2022

The installation and lighting of the seasonal cross-street lights along 2nd Avenue East is an annual tradition in the River District.

City staff will install the lights over two mornings, closing one block at a time to minimize the disruption to visitors and businesses in the River District.

The installation schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 24: 700 and 800 blocks from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, October 25: 900 and 1000 blocks from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All intersections from 7th Street East to 11th Street East will remain open during the installation. 

Blocks will re-open upon completion of installation.   

Customers in the River district are encouraged to utilize the complimentary five-hour parking in long-term lots or two-hour, on-street parking on unaffected streets during this service disruption.

