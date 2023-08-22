Second arrest made in homicide investigation for Owen Sound

The Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have arrested a second individual in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Owen Sound.

Donte'a Ryan MITCHELL, 25 years-of-age from North York, is charged with First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

On July 11, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., the OSPS responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West, where they located a deceased individual in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting. On July 12, 2023, police arrested an Owen Sound resident, who is charged with First-Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators are urging the public to submit any available video surveillance footage from July 10th, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. to July 11th, 2023, at 3:30 a.m. in the following identified areas in Owen Sound:

1) Area between Alpha Street to 1st Ave West, between 10th Street West and 14th Street West.

2) Area between 2nd Ave West to 8th Ave West, between 26th Street West and 29th Street West.

3) Area between 2nd Ave East to 4th Ave East, between 17th Street East and 18th Street East.

If any member of the public has video surveillance footage that they are willing to share with police to advance this investigation, please submit it through the following link: https://bit.ly/44A8cfm

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the CIB and involves members of the OSPS, OSPS Crime Unit, OPP West Region Crime Prevention and Investigations, OSPS and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the OPP Regional Support Team (RST), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

If you have information that might assist the investigation, please call Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at https://crimestop-gb.org/. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime