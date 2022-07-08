Service Disruption: Internet Outage

Owen Sound, Ontario

A nationwide service outage being experienced by Rogers has impacted City services at Harrison Park, the Visitors Centre, Greenwood Cemetery, the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre, and Bayshore Community Centre.

Due to the outage, public wi-fi is unavailable at these locations, and they are unable to process payments or access email services.

City Hall is not impacted by the service disruption.

We thank you for your patience as Rogers works to restore connectivity.