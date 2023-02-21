Service for Wayne Milner on Tuesday

Milner, Wayne John

Wayne Milner was born on February 1, 1960 in Walkerton, Ontario and passed away at his residence in early January, 2023.

A Crown Ward as a child, he lived with numerous families. He had been married but had no children. He attended college and worked for many years as a machinist.

Wayne began living on and off as unhoused in 1999 when he first lost his living arrangement. A series of short term living arrangements were punctuated with living outdoors over the next ten years.

In 2009 he moved into the woods outside of Owen Sound and from that time forward preferred to ride his bike and live just off the Rail Trail.

Wayne was well known to many community members as being friendly and interested in chatting and catching up on the latest stories. He loved animals, which was his connection point for many people walking on the trail, especially those with dogs.

Those who knew Wayne were touched by him. He was recognizable in the city for his bicycle carrying his possessions, his beard and his preference for wearing heavy clothing. Wayne was well known to the staff of many community agencies.

A Funeral Service for Wayne will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Tannahill Funeral Home, 1178 4th Ave West, Owen Sound, 519-376-3710.

For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed. The service will be available for viewing in the service details below or on the funeral home’s Facebook page @BrownFamilyFH.

Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

If desired, donations in memory of Wayne can be made to CMHA Grey Bruce, Safe ‘N Sound or the United Way Bruce Grey-SOS Project.

Memorial online at www.tannahill.com