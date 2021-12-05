SEVEN ARRESTED IN OWEN SOUND IN JOINT FORCES INVESTIGATION

SEVEN ARRESTED IN JOINT FORCES INVESTIGATION

On December 1, 2021, several branches of the OPP and Owen Sound Police Service executed 9 search warrants in Owen Sound and Georgian Bluffs with an additional search warrant executed and the Town of Saugeen Shores on December 3, 2021. This comes after all member of OSPS and OPP initiated a joint forces investigation which lasted several months.

At the conclusion of this investigation, officers seized 5 firearms, a quantity of ammunition, 3 prohibited weapons, a large quantity of suspected cocaine, other illicit drugs and Canadian currency. The combined value of the seized drugs and Canadian currency is approximately $65,000 dollars.

All parties were held in pending a bail hearing and were remanded into custody. All parties will appear again before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on December 6, 2021.

Police have laid several charges under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act for the selling of illicit drugs as well as charges under the Criminal Code for “participating in the activities of a criminal organization” and several weapon-related charges.

Charged are Owen Sound residents Moustafa Mohamed, 25; Alexander Barber, 25; Andrew Barber, 23; Randal Palmer, 58; Dylan Raynham, 26; Kelly Wootton, 45; and Tristan Fonger, 21.