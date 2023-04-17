SFN plans to hire security firm for their new stretch of Sauble

Things are likely to be hot in Sauble Beach this summer in more ways than one.

As temperatures soared to near record-breaking heights this past weekend, Saugeen First Nation is claiming their new stake in the north end of Sauble, given to them by a judge in a recent court ruling earlier this month.

This was their first weekend of official ownership and on Saturday the band issued a notice saying they would be hiring a local security firm to deter reckless behaviours after learning vehicles had gathered on their newly acquired Saugeen Beach.

The release says they'll be taking on the services of Southwestern Defence, a Grey Bruce private security firm to deter "undesirable behaviour" and to moderate vehicle access for anyone who isn't a Saugeen First Nations member.

The statement goes on to let band members know the security company is there to "protect our assests and ensure unencumbered access to our beach for our community members".

SFN says they’re also talking with the OPP to ensure there is, and remains "an increased level of police and security on our beach to assist and contribute to an enjoyable experience for our members".



