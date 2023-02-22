Significant Weather Event February 22

The County of Grey has declared a significant weather event due to forecasted and/or observed weather conditions. The County of Grey wishes to note that the declaration of a significant weather event is not notice of a reduced level of service or a road closure. The declaration is to notify the public that due to the current or forecasted conditions, caution is to be observed when travelling on roads maintained by the County of Grey and that it may take longer than usual to bring the condition of the roads back to a state of repair. Please use caution and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination. Visit www.grey.ca/roads for the most up to date Grey County road conditions.