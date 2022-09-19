Site Selected for New GBHS Wellness and Treatment Centre

GBHS is pleased to announce that a location has been selected for a new wellness and treatment centre to support individuals with addictions and mental health issues. The new centre will be located in the former Bayview Public School at 6th Street A East in Owen Sound.

GBHS received funding earlier this year from the Ministry of Health to add 36 beds to serve the growing number of individuals in this region in need of addiction and mental health services.

GBHS has seen a 70 percent increase in the past six years of opioid-related hospitalizations, and Emergency Department visits related to opioid use have tripled.

“Our government’s goal is to make sure Ontarians get treatment and supports where and when they need it,” said Hon. Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“Our investment here will be critical in making that a reality for the communities who receive care from Grey Bruce Health Services.”

The existing nine-bed Withdrawal Management Services building on 9th Avenue in Owen Sound was unable to accommodate such an extensive expansion, and GBHS has been looking for a new location. Renovations at the former school will begin shortly, and are expected to take about a year to complete. All services on 9th Avenue will be consolidated into the new location.

“Hospitals are not well-suited to the types of care and treatment required by individuals with addictions,” said Gary Sims, President and CEO of Grey Bruce Health Services. “We are excited to open a purpose-built centre, with the right environment, staffing and services under one roof to ensure the best outcomes for clients.”

The wellness centre will provide a safe environment for men and women in need of additional and extended support for their recovery journey. These individuals often struggle with homelessness, unemployment, isolation and access to healthcare. This project is the first of its kind in this area, and will have the capacity to accommodate inpatient and outpatient services.

Clients coming to the wellness centre will be able to start in a withdrawal management program and graduate into relapse prevention therapy. The centre will also offer longer-term treatment and supported living units onsite. This comprehensive approach will include space for Indigenous healing; spiritual care; recreational therapy for group activities; and community partner space.

Community agencies are interested in working with GBHS to support clients with educational and vocational opportunities within the centre. Once further funding is secured, the plan is to add a teaching kitchen and greenhouse to provide life-skills training. Updates on the project will be posted at www.gbhs.on.ca.