SIU Concludes Investigation into Owen Sound Arrest

Mississauga, ON (14 April, 2023) ---

Shortly after 4 a.m. on December 16, 2022, an Owen Sound Police Service officer observed a 23-year-old man in the downtown area who was in violation of a release order curfew condition. When the officer advised the man that he was under arrest, the man ignored the officer and walked away. A struggle ensud, and the officer punched the man two to three times in the face. With the assistance of another officer arriving at the scene, and after some further struggle, the man was eventually handcuffed. He was transported to the police station and then to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured right orbital bone. On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury. As there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, the file has been closed.