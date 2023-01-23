SIU Discontinues Investigation into Southampton Arrest

Mississauga, ON (23 January, 2023) ---

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into the arrest of a 32-year-old man in October in Southampton.

In the evening of October 7, 2022, the man was arrested for public intoxication by a Saugeen Shores Police Service officer. Two days later, following his release from custody, the man went to hospital where he was reportedly diagnosed with a concussion and fractured vertebrae.

While the man attributed his injuries to force used by the arresting officer, he refused to authorize the release of his medical records. As there was not sufficient evidence of a ‘serious injury’ at the hands of police within the mandate of the SIU, Director Martino determined the SIU was without statutory jurisdiction to investigate the incident. The file has been closed.

