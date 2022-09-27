SIU Investigating Death of Man in Owen Sound

Mississauga, ON (27 September, 2022) ---

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 56-year-old man yesterday in Owen Sound.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 10 a.m. on September 26, 2022, Owen Sound Police Service officers arrested the man on warrants in the area of 4th Avenue East in Owen Sound.

The man was taken to the station before he was released later in the day.

At about 4 p.m., paramedics were called for the man after he went into medical distress at Tim Hortons at 155 9th Street East. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 4:43 p.m.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is scheduled for this afternoon.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php