SIU investigating fatal collision in West Grey

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Grey County this afternoon after a driver fled from a West Grey Police Service officer.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

• At approximately 1:25 p.m. on November 7, 2021, a West Grey Police officer attempted to stop a driver in the area of Priceville.

• The driver of the vehicle fled and was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Grey County Road 4 near Concession Road 2, east of the town of Durham.

• The man in the vehicle that was struck died at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle have serious injuries.

• The driver of the vehicle that fled is seriously injured.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or contact us at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video to our website: https://siu.on.ca/en/video_uploads.php

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, the Director of the SIU must consider whether the official has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation depending on the evidence, cause a criminal charge to be laid against the official where grounds exist for doing so, or close the file without any charges being laid

publicly report the results of its investigations