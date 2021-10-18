Smoke alarm gets credit for waking Owen Sound family

A smoke alarm is getting the credit for waking a family in a west side Owen Sound home that caught fire early Saturday morning.

Fire officials tell us they were called around 6:30am for the blaze in the 1800 block of 8th Ave West near Kinsmen Park.

Everyone inside, along with the family pet, were able to make it out safely.

By the time crews arrived, flames were shooting out of the windows.

Fire fighters were able to knock it back in about an hour.

There were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation and damage is extensive.