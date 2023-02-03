Snowmobile towed after operator found to be impaired

(Photo supplied by OSPS)

Owen Sound police have slapped a snowmobile operator with a three day suspension of his driver's licence after an incident on his snowmobile.

Police were called to 10th Street East near the Julie McArthur Rec Centre around 11pm Thursday night after someone had fallen off their sled.

Upon arrival, officers identified the snowmobile operator and determined that he was not injured however an odour of alcohol was detected and a roadside alcohol screening test was administered.

The result of the screening test revealed that the driver was in the warn range meaning he was subject to an automatic three- day suspension of his driver's license.

The snowmobile was towed from the scene based on the driver's inability to continue to operate it that night.