SOUTH BRUCE OPP ADMINSTRATION CENTER PHONES ARE NOT WORKING

The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently experiencing a phone service outage at our administration centre located at 700 Kincardine Avenue in Kincardine.

Anyone requesting administrative services, such as Criminal Record Checks or Vulnerable Sector Checks, is invited to contact us by email: opp.south.bruce@opp.ca.

This phone service interruption has NO impact on our frontline policing operations. Our officers are available to answer calls for service at:

Ø 911 for emergencies

Ø Calling our OPP Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122

Ø You also have the option of reporting low priority crimes online. Visit www.opp.ca, select "report online" and follow the user friendly instructions.

We will send out an update once our administration center phones are back in service.