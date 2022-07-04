South Bruce OPP charge two impaired drivers in two days

The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two impaired drivers this past weekend.

On July 3, 2022, at 1:41 p.m., the South Bruce OPP received a report of a suspected impaired driver along Bruce County Road 3 in Brant Township. Officers located the vehicle and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol. Tyler ROOTE, 29-years-old, of Saugeen First Nation was charged with Operate over 80 milligrams. The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charge

On July 2, 2022, at 2:11 a.m., the South Bruce OPP received a report of a single vehicle collision along Highway 9 in Carrick Township. Officers attended the scene and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol. David MCGINNIS, 27-years-old, of Chatsworth Township was charged with Operate over 80 milligrams. The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charge.

This charge includes an immediate 90-day driver's license suspension and an immediate 7-day vehicle impoundment.

