South Bruce OPP continue search for missing Lucknow man
South Bruce OPP continue their search for a missing Lucknow man.
28 year old Joshua Culp was last seen January 14 on Walter Street in Lucknow.
He was reported missing on January 21st.
Description:
" 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, thin build
" Dirty Blond hair
" Blue eyes
" Tattoo on left forearm "CRIP"
" Tattoo on right forearm "smiley face with tongue out"
" Last seen on January 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on Walter Street in Lucknow
Has ties to Hanover, Goderich, London and Waterloo Region.
South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.