iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

South Bruce OPP continue search for missing Lucknow man

cjos josh

South Bruce OPP continue their search for a missing Lucknow man. 

28 year old Joshua Culp was last seen January 14 on Walter Street in Lucknow. 

He was reported missing on January 21st. 


Description:
"    6 feet tall, 160 lbs, thin build
"    Dirty Blond hair 
"    Blue eyes
"    Tattoo on left forearm "CRIP"
"    Tattoo on right forearm "smiley face with tongue out" 
"    Last seen on January 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on Walter Street in Lucknow
 
Has ties to Hanover, Goderich, London and Waterloo Region. 

South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.
 

12

The music you just can't quit