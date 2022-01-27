South Bruce OPP continue search for missing Lucknow man

South Bruce OPP continue their search for a missing Lucknow man.

28 year old Joshua Culp was last seen January 14 on Walter Street in Lucknow.

He was reported missing on January 21st.



Description:

" 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, thin build

" Dirty Blond hair

" Blue eyes

" Tattoo on left forearm "CRIP"

" Tattoo on right forearm "smiley face with tongue out"

" Last seen on January 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. on Walter Street in Lucknow



Has ties to Hanover, Goderich, London and Waterloo Region.

South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

