SOUTH BRUCE OPP CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE A FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISION

(CHESLEY, ON) - On February 8, 2023, at 6:05 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a 2-vehicle collision along 1st Avenue south in the town of Chesley. Officers arrived to find one of the involved vehicles at the scene.

On February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., a Black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was south bound along 1st Avenue south when a dark colored south bound vehicle passed by at a high rate of speed. While passing, the side view mirror was damaged. The estimate for the repair is estimated to be more than $1,400.

Officers would like to speak with the other driver to complete the collision report. A dark colored vehicle, believed to have damage to the passenger side, side view mirror.

The South Bruce OPP would be interested in viewing any video, including dash cam video, of the area between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on February 8, 2023.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.